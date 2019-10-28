Northeast Ohio weather: Widespread rain for Halloween

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Expect dry conditions through the overnight hours. Clouds will increase overnight but we’ll stay dry.
Tomorrow is my pick day of the week! Expect highs near 70° and partly to mostly cloudy skies.
More widespread rain returns on Wednesday night. Unfortunately, that rain will hang around through Thursday (Halloween).
We’re forecasting rounds of rain throughout the day on Thursday. Highs will top out in the low 60s.
Winds will pick up on Thursday night and may approach Wind Advisory criteria. We could be looking at wind gusts over 40 mph on Halloween night. Spooky!
Rain will move out by midday Friday, as colder air settles in.
Highs will only top out in the 40s from Friday through next Monday.
Most of the day Saturday will be dry but rain will move in Saturday night. Temperatures will fall into the mid 30s on Saturday night, allowing for a little wintry precipitation to mix in with the rain. This wintry mix will linger in Sunday morning, mainly downwind of Lake Erie.
Little, if any, accumulation is in the forecast right now.
