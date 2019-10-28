Odell Beckham Jr. gifts ‘GOAT’ cleats to New England Patriots QB Tom Brady after Cleveland Browns loss

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As a symbol of respect and admiration for his opponent, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. gifted a pair of cleats to New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.
Beckham’s custom cleats were unique because they were made with goat hair, symbolic of the double entendre “GOAT,” which also means “Greatest of all time.”
“Ever since I can remember, I have been watching Tom Brady,” Beckham said in the week leading up to Sunday’s game in Massachusetts. “He is one of my biggest idols and somebody who I look up to. He has inspired me throughout my life.”
The two met at the center of the rain-soaked field following the Browns’ 13-27 loss against the Patriots.
Twitter users pointed out a noticeable spectator to the exchange between Brady and Beckham: Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.
Brady finished the game with 259 passing yards and two touchdowns.
“Yeah, like I said Tom Brady is the GOAT," Beckham added.
