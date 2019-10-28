OSU Marching Band brings SpongeBob Squarepants to life with halftime performance (video)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State University Marching Band continues to amaze.
Their latest performance featured a larger-than-life SpongeBob Squarepants rendition on the field.
Saturday’s halftime show included the animated icon from Bikini Bottom, as well as Patrick, Gary, and more.
The performance did not go unnoticed.
The SpongeBob Squarepants social media pages acknowledged the OSU Marching Band, calling the halftime show “the BEST. EVER.”
Not only did “The Best Damn Band in the Land" win, but so did the Buckeyes. Ohio State topped Wisconsin 38-7.
