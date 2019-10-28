Police issue warning after pair of coyotes spotted in Richmond Heights backyard

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are warning residents after a pair of coyotes were spotted in Richmond Heights.
According to the Richmond Heights Police Department, the two coyotes were seen Monday morning along Geraldine Avenue.
Police took to Facebook to urge residents about safety and ask them to keep their yards clear food.
The predators are most active at dawn and dusk, but can be seen during the day because they search for opportunistic prey.
Coyotes are usually not a threat to humans unless they feel threatened or cornered.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.