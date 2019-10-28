Richmond Heights Police issue coyote warning, tell public to safeguard small pets

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A recent sighting in a residential area prompted Richmond Police to issue a coyote warning.
The department reminded residents to safeguard their small pets, and to avoid leaving pet food or deer feed outside.
During the fall, coyote pups will typically leave their mother to hunt on their own, which could lead to increased sightings and attacks.
Plus. with Daylight Saving Time coming up on Nov. 3, nocturnal animals will be out earlier.
