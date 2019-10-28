Richmond Heights Police issue coyote warning, tell public to safeguard small pets

To reduce the likelihood of coyote sightings and attacks, keep a close eye on your pets, and don't leave any food outside. (Source: Richmond Heights Police Facebook page)
By John Deike | October 28, 2019 at 5:41 PM EDT - Updated October 28 at 6:20 PM

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A recent sighting in a residential area prompted Richmond Police to issue a coyote warning.

Spotted this morning on Geraldine. Watch your small pets and DO NOT leave out food for deer or other animals. Thank you.

The department reminded residents to safeguard their small pets, and to avoid leaving pet food or deer feed outside.

During the fall, coyote pups will typically leave their mother to hunt on their own, which could lead to increased sightings and attacks.

Plus. with Daylight Saving Time coming up on Nov. 3, nocturnal animals will be out earlier.

