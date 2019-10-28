66-year-old Lakemore man stuck and killed crossing the street

LAKEMORE, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway patrol troopers said a 66-year-old man died after being struck by a car.
According to troopers, Robert Ward was crossing Canton Road at 6:45 a.m. on Oct. 24, when he was struck by a car going northbound near the Sanitarium Road intersection.
Ward died from his injuries on Oct. 27 at Akron City Hospital.
The driver, a 58-year-old woman, was also injured.
Troopers said the accident remains under investigation, but alcohol is not a factor.
