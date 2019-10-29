Anthony Sowell death row appeal: Oral arguments begin in appeal for convicted serial killer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Oral arguments began Tuesday morning in the death row appeal for convicted serial killer Anthony Sowell.
Sowell’s lawyers tried to make a claim to a three-judge panel that he had ineffective legal counsel during his initial trial.
The death sentence appeal was held at the 8th District Court of Appeals in downtown Cleveland.
According to his lawyers, Sowell should have had a scan that may have shown any irregularities in his brain at the time of committing the multiple murders he was convicted of.
The first of Sowell’s 11 decomposing female victims was found exactly 10 years ago at his home on Imperial Avenue. Police found 10 more women rotting in his home after excavating the building.
A lawsuit settled against the city of Cleveland alleged that the police department’s sex crimes unit failed to thoroughly investigate missing persons reports filed by the families of the victims.
Sowell was sentenced to death in 2011 for raping and strangling the 11 women. He remains imprisoned at the Chillicothe Correctional Institution.
