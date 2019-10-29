Anthony Sowell’s death sentence appeal contends ineffective counsel during murder trial

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The denial of post conviction relief of Anthony Sowell’s murder convictions was denied in a lower court. That is how the case moved to the 8th District Court of Appeals on Tuesday.
The appeal basically boiled down to two things. Did Anthony Sowell get effective counsel and should a brain scan have been done to see if that may have motivated his crimes?
At trial, no request was made by Sowell’s attorneys to have his brain tested to see if he had some traumatic injury.
Appeals attorneys say that equates to ineffective representation by counsel.
“The question is whether his failures to fulfill even the basic function of attorney in a criminal case had the impact of undermining the entire defense,” said his attorney.
Sowell’s team believes a hearing should be held to determine if he got bad representation. The request has already been denied in lower court, thus the appeal to a three-judge panel; one that seemed skeptical.
“If there isn’t enough substantial evidence, then you’re giving that individual a second bite at the apple,” observed presiding Judge Eileen Gallagher.
“This is not a get out of jail or get out of the death penalty case,” said Judge Patricia Blackmon, in clarifying the reason for the hearing.
Prosecutors scoff at the notion of a bad defense or even the notion that there wasn't enough evidence to convict Sowell.
“This case was a textbook example of how defense counsel, defense team should handle one of these cases,” prosecutor Chris Schroeder told the judges.
After the hearing, family members of several victims who attended the hearing and who have bonded spoke, saying it was a tragic situation but has brought them very close adding that they’ve all become one family.
“You set his appeals on the same day as the anniversary. It’s just overwhelming for me. It’s just overwhelming,” said one family member who was mildly upset at the timing.
A decision isn’t expected for at least a month or more.
If the appeal is denied, the case heads to federal court for another round of appeals.
