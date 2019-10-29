6 people, including police officer, treated for suspected fentanyl exposure in Oberlin

OBERLIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Oberlin are urging residents to stay away from the Walmart and Allen Memorial Hospital while law enforcement officers investigate a hazmat situation.
A local drug task force confirmed to 19 News that the hazmat scare was triggered by a suspected fentanyl exposure.
According to Oberlin police, the first possible fentanyl contamination was reported around 9 a.m. on Tuesday near the Walmart located at 46440 U.S. Route 20.
A responding Oberlin police officer and the suspect were both affected by the potential exposure. Both were unresponsive when they were rushed to an area hospital.
In addition to the officer and suspect, at least four other patients were found at Allen Memorial Hospital suffering from symptoms consistent with an opioid exposure.
Surrounding departments from Wellington and Carlisle Township are assisting at the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is provided.
