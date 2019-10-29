The best way to tell Bishop Richard Lennon’s life story is through those who loved him and called him friend in Cleveland

“I used to work here. I was a Cleveland Policeman for 25 years. Bishop Lennon was big with the safety forces. He was friends with my parents. It’s a big loss. He was a good friend. I just had lunch with him last week at the nursing home. They said his health was declining, fell over the weekend. He knew he was getting close so," said Sean Gorman. “It’s a big loss to the community. He actually visited every school in the diocese twice while he was here. He came here with a job to do, that he had to do and Rome sent him her to do it. Like I said he was a good friend. He will be missed.” In an interview Bishop Lennon talks of the need for God’s help.”