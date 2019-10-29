The best way to tell Bishop Richard Lennon’s life story is through those who loved him and called him friend in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Former Bishop Richard Lennon died this morning at the age of 72 after a long illness. He served as the 10th Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland.
He was appointed in 2006 and resigned in 2016 because of health reasons. His successor is Bishop Nelson J. Perez.
Being a spiritual leader of nearly a million people is no doubt not an easy task. Bishop emeritus Richard Lennon did that during his adult life and now he’s gone.
He was a man of faith and service. He spent just over 10 years at the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland.
The best way to tell his life’s story is through those who loved him and called him friend.
“I used to work here. I was a Cleveland Policeman for 25 years. Bishop Lennon was big with the safety forces. He was friends with my parents. It’s a big loss. He was a good friend. I just had lunch with him last week at the nursing home. They said his health was declining, fell over the weekend. He knew he was getting close so," said Sean Gorman. “It’s a big loss to the community. He actually visited every school in the diocese twice while he was here. He came here with a job to do, that he had to do and Rome sent him her to do it. Like I said he was a good friend. He will be missed.” In an interview Bishop Lennon talks of the need for God’s help.”
Deacon Jim Armstrong not only worked for and with Bishop Lennon he was there when he faced touch times, having close or merge nearly 50 churches.
“That was a challenging time when it was clear that the resources of the diocese were dwindling in some ways. There was priest shortage that we could see coming. Some of the parishes didn’t have enough funds to continue," Armstrong said. "That was a challenging time, but he did the best he could.”
Bishop Lennon is also credited with the “Rooted in Faith Capital Campaign” which raised $170 million for the diocese. He also oversaw the local church’s response to the priests sex abuse scandals that rocked the Catholic Church.
“Bishop was a kind man. One story I like to tell is when my wife had suffered a stroke in 2011. She declined quickly and as I was holding her hand on her death bed there was a tap on my shoulder and there was Bishop Lennon," said Armstrong.
