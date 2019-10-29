Bishop Richard Lennon dies at 72, served as the 10th Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland

Bishop Richard Lennon dies at 72, served as the 10th Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland
Bishop Richard Lennon dies at 72, served as the 10th Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland (Source: Catholic Diocese of Cleveland)
By Randy Buffington | October 29, 2019 at 9:58 AM EDT - Updated October 29 at 10:02 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bishop Richard Lennon, the 10th Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

Lennon was installed as the 10th bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland on May 15, 2006.

He passed away at the age of 72.

Bishop Richard Lennon
Bishop Richard Lennon (Source: Catholic Diocese of Cleveland)
“In his service to the diocese, Bishop Lennon showed a deep dedication to the faithful governance of the diocese and a tremendous love of the Church and the people he shepherded. May the Lord grant him enteral rest.
The Most Rev. Nelson J. Perez, the 11th bishop of the Diocese of Cleveland

According to the Catholic Diocese, Bishop Lennon was ordained to the priesthood on May, 1973 and served in the Archdiocese of Boston as a parish priest, fire department chaplain, an assistant for canonical affairs and rector of St. John’s Seminary

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.