Bishop Richard Lennon dies at 72, served as the 10th Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bishop Richard Lennon, the 10th Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 29.
Lennon was installed as the 10th bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland on May 15, 2006.
He passed away at the age of 72.
According to the Catholic Diocese, Bishop Lennon was ordained to the priesthood on May, 1973 and served in the Archdiocese of Boston as a parish priest, fire department chaplain, an assistant for canonical affairs and rector of St. John’s Seminary
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.