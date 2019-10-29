Cedar Point extends Gold Pass deal through holidays

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cedar Point is hoping to cash in on additional passholder sales.
The amusement park posted online that the $99 Gold Pass deal offering admission to both Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores in 2020 will remain at the sale price through Jan. 5, 2020.
The pass debuted this summer as a limited deal but it continued to be available through Halloweekends.
Some Cedar Point bloggers are blaming the Gold Pass on increased crowds at the park. Cedar Point has not commented on the claims.
Two weeks ago, in an unprecedented move, Cedar Point shutdown both entrances to the park due to a large volume of traffic. A spokesperson says the park itself never shutdown and the causeways reopened after two hours.
