City of Brooklyn opts out of Cuyahoga County’s plastic bag ban

BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Brooklyn City Council opted out of Cuyahoga County’s plastic bag ban this month by a 4-2 vote.
The countywide ban, which is set to go into effect on Jan. 1, is intended to reduce the mass amount of plastic waste that is generated across several municipalities.
However, Brooklyn city council members, who voted for the reversal on Oct. 15, cited studies that found plastic bags leave less of a carbon footprint than cotton or paper bags.
Under the ban, only recyclable paper bags, or those made from at least 40 percent recycled materials, will be allowed for use by local businesses.
