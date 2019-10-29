Cleveland community fights to keep Collinwood and MLK High Schools open

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Parents and community members are fighting to keep the decades-old Collinwood High School open.
The Cleveland Metropolitan School District says it can offer students more programs if it combines kids from three different schools.
CMSD Superintendent Eric Gordon says the problem is that Collinwood and two two others, are operating with most of the buildings empty.
“We have some really big challenges facing us-- large numbers of seats that are unused in large buildings like this one at Glenville that is built for 3,000 students and currently has about 300,” Gordon said.
That’s why Administrators want to take the 302 students that go to Collinwood and the 348 students at MLK and combine them with the 348 at Glenville to consolidate the student body and avert costs.
But, parents like Danielle Hodges-Miller are worried about putting kids together that are already fighting one another on the streets.
""I just don’t think it’s safe," she said. “When you’re intermingling all these gangs and these different areas there’s not going to be any learning done.”
As a Collinwood graduate, Councilman Mike Polensek is fighting the district’s plan hard.
“Reinvest. Create the kind of schools that we want--that we demand, so that our kids can be somebody,” he said.
He and many others hope the school board will change its mind.
Gordon said that’s not out of the question.
“I’m not going to speculate right now,” he said. “I will say we are listening. I personally am listening, and in the K-8 recommendations, we did choose not to implement some of the ones, because of what we heard from the community.”
He says he’s already started talking with the police chief about safety measures if the schools do combine.
He says he’s confident the students could make it work, citing last year’s prom. The students at Glenville and Collinwood wanted a bigger event, so they combined their proms and had one.
The superintendent says there will be two more community meetings like the one on Monday.
Then, the board will discuss all of the feedback and make a final decision.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.