Cleveland man sentenced for deadly accident on I-90 that killed a mom and injured her 2 children

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver was sentenced Tuesday for causing a fatal accident on I-90 this past March.
Lawrence Berry was sentenced to 17 years and six months in prison.
The accident took place on March 3 at I-90 and East 55th in Cleveland.
Berry was driving with Janetta Foster, 38, and her two children and was weaving in and out of traffic before he went out of control and hit a utility pole.
Foster was killed, her daughter Geneva Payne, 16, suffered a compound ankle fracture, and her 12-year-old son broke his femur and fractured a disc in his back.
