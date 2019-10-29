Community gathers to mark 10 years since discovery of 11 women murdered by Anthony Sowell

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Families of victims murdered by Anthony Sowell will gather on Cleveland’s East side to mark 10 years since the women were murdered.
A community gathering near the site of Sowell’s now-excavated home on East 123rd Street and Imperial Avenue is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Sowell was convicted in 2011 for murdering the 11 women. The first body was found on Oct. 29, 2009.
- Tonia Carmichael
- Nancy Cobbs
- Tishana Culver
- Crystal Dozier
- Telacia Fortson
- Amelda Hunter
- Leshanda Long
- Michelle Mason
- Kim Yvette Smith
- Diane Turner
- Janice Webb
A lawsuit previously settled against the city of Cleveland alleged that the police department’s sex crimes unit failed to thoroughly investigate missing persons reports filed by the families of the victims.
Ironically, an appeal hearing for Sowell’s death sentence was held Tuesday on the 10th anniversary since the discovery. He did not appear in court.
A three-judge panel will now have to decide if Sowell’s case warrants a second appeal to his death sentence.
This story will be updated.
