Couple arrested for calling in a bomb and active shooter threat at a Rite Aid

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man and a woman are under arrest for allegedly calling in a bomb and active shooter threat at a Mansfield Rite Aid.
Richland County Sheriff deputies said Anthony Webb, 42, called in the threat on Oct. 22 to the store on Ashland Road.
Deputies said the call was used as a diversion for his girlfriend, Malissa Young, 39, who was in the store, to steal a lap top computer and then evacuate with other customers and employees.
The couple was taken into custody on Oct. 29 after deputies located their vehicle on Marshall Avenue in Mansfield.
Young is charged with theft and endangering children.
Webb is charged for failure to reinstate, inducing panic and endangering children.
Deputies said the endangering children charge is because a young child was with Young and the failure to reinstate charge is because Webb did not have a driver’s licence.
Deputies said Webb also ran a red light.
Both were transported to the Richland County Jail.
