Do you know where your seafood comes from? The Taste Buds discuss where fish is sourced from

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Do you know where your seafood comes from?
Do you care how many “touches” there have been before you’re served something? Are you concerned about overfishing or depleting populations of popular fish due to consumer demand?
This week on Taste Buds, we’ll explore the topic of sustainable seafood.
Several restaurants in town have been vocally and strongly committed to only using responsibly sourced seafood.
Among them is Pier W.
Executive Chef Regan Reik will be a guest on this week’s show. The Gold Coast restaurant has been a champion of Copper River salmon for years. And Chef Reik works closely with vendors to limit the amount of “touches” on each piece of fish from ocean or lake to the dinner plate.
Also joining me and Chef Matt Mytro on the show this week will be Chef Doug Katz, of Fire Food & Drink, and Chutney B.
Katz serves as an ambassador to the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch program and is also a member of the Blue Ribbon Task Force.
Do you have questions about the fishing industry? Want to know how you can confirm that what you’re eating isn’t a fake or misrepresented? Catch Taste Buds live this and every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.
You can comment or ask questions during the show through our Facebook Live broadcast. You can view the show on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.
