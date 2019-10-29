Double motorcycle crash, overturned car snarl traffic on I-90 in Lake County (photos)

LAKE COUNTY, Oho (WOIO) - I-90 in Lake County was reopened Tuesday evening after two separate accidents unfolded on each side of the highway near the Concord and LeRoy Township border.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the first accident involved two motorcycles and occurred in the westbound lanes at about 5:50 p.m., near the Ravenna Road overpass.
The second crash took place about 20 minutes later in the eastbound lanes and involved two vehicles, including one that rolled over.
Traffic has resumed in the westbound lanes following a brief highway closure, but drivers headed east on the highway should expect delays.
Authorities have not yet released information on the victims’ conditions, and they have not announced the cause of the crashes.
Troopers are investigating on scene.
