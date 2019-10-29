Drunken driver convicted of deadly wrong way crash in Lake County

Source: Willoughby Hills Police Department
By Julia Tullos | October 29, 2019 at 12:24 PM EDT - Updated October 29 at 12:26 PM

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man pleaded guilty to a deadly wrong way accident on I-271 that killed a 32-year-old woman and injured four others; including two children.

Donnell Ferguson II was over the state limit when he crashed head-on into an SUV at I-271 and I-90 in Willoughby Hills on May 12 at 3:14 a.m.

The front seat passenger of the SUV, 32-year-old Skye Brown, was killed.

Skye Brown, 32, was killed when the car she was riding in was struck by a drunk driver in Willoughby Hills.
Four other people in the SUV, a 56-year-old woman, a 39-year-old woman, a 9-year-old and an 11-year-old, were injured.

Ferguson will be sentenced by Lake County Common Pleas Court Judge Eugene Lucci on Nov. 26.

