Drunken driver convicted of deadly wrong way crash in Lake County

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man pleaded guilty to a deadly wrong way accident on I-271 that killed a 32-year-old woman and injured four others; including two children.
Donnell Ferguson II was over the state limit when he crashed head-on into an SUV at I-271 and I-90 in Willoughby Hills on May 12 at 3:14 a.m.
The front seat passenger of the SUV, 32-year-old Skye Brown, was killed.
Four other people in the SUV, a 56-year-old woman, a 39-year-old woman, a 9-year-old and an 11-year-old, were injured.
Ferguson will be sentenced by Lake County Common Pleas Court Judge Eugene Lucci on Nov. 26.
