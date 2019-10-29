Imperial Avenue neighbor recounts 10 years to the day from when 11 bodies were found

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - During the search for victims, it was hard to see what was going on as forensic teams search for, found and unearthed bodies.
A backyard porch on a home the next street over provided 19 News viewers with stark and troubling images as things unfolded, thanks to Dorothy Jones.
Jones witnessed the horrors just beyond her backyard, a view like none other.
Like many others for months, she smelled the smells, and on Tuesday, recalls that it was probably the decaying bodies in and around Anthony Sowell’s Imperial Avenue home.
Now, the air has cleared and she likes the view from her porch now 10 years later.
“It is it is so hard to believe such a difference. Looks like the house was never there really,” she observed when 19 News caught up with her recently.
She has an engaging personality, which worked out well when we knocked on her door and asked if we could set up on her porch.
She jokingly said that we were lucky we arrived when we did as her husband never would have allowed our camera in.
Jones’ husband is gone now. She is 85 and has no trouble getting up the stairs to her home. She isn’t haunted by events 10 years ago, but as she reflected, you can tell she will never forget them.
It is actually difficult to describe how different things on Imperial Avenue are.
For the rest of the week, 19 News will profile changes in people’s lives, businesses and where things stand with a long promised memorial to the 11 women who died at the hands of Anthony Sowell.
