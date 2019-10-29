K-9 officer receives special vest thanks to 10-year-old Strongsville boy’s fundraising efforts

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A K-9 officer from the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority,named Kubo, will received a custom designed protective vest.
The RTA is giving thanks to 10-year-old Brady Snakovsky, of Strongsville, for his fundraising efforts.
He started Brady’s K-9 Fund in 2018, with some goals in mind: “Mission to donate practical, mission ready vests to as many police K-9s as possible.”
Snakovsky’s efforts have help give out more than 130 K-9 officers with 60 more on the waiting list.
MMI Textiles of Westlake, which is manufactured by Line of Defense in Canada, donated the vest, which make body armor and tactical gear for military, police, security forces and K-9 applications.
