Man tried to lure young girl from school bus stop: Garfield Heights Police

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights police issued a warning on Tuesday morning after receiving a report that a man attempted to lure a girl into his car.
According to the complaint to police, the 10-year-old girl was waiting for the school bus on Granger Road near East 138th Street on the morning of Oct. 24.
The man approached the girl and said, “Your dad told me to drive you to school.”
Detectives said the man left when another student showed up at the bus stop, but he was waiting for the same girl when she was dropped off after school.
This time, he stated to the girl, “Your dad told me to take you to the park.”
The man left when the victim starting calling her father.
Police said the man was described as a bald African-American male with a full-length beard. He was in a gray four-door vehicle, similar to a Toyota.
A second incident was reported on Monday morning. The same girl told police that she was waiting for the bus when she saw the same man parked nearby, this time in a red vehicle. He did not approach her or make comments during this incident.
Anyone with information that could help identify the man can call Garfield Heights police at 216-475-1234.
