Northeast Ohio Weather: 60’s today with more clouds

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A weak front is to our west this morning. This will cross our area tonight. I think the front will come through dry. Sprinkles at worst. This is giving us more clouds, however, today. I went with a mostly cloudy sky. Most area temperatures will still make it into the 60′s this afternoon. Not a bad day at all. A mostly cloudy sky is in the forecast tonight as well. Temperatures will be a little above normal with a low around 50 degrees.