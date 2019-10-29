Orkin calls Northeast Ohio the 7th ‘rattiest’ region in the county

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The pest control company Orkin, has put out its annual list of the most rat and rodent infested cities in the county and the Cleveland, Akron and Canton region came in seventh, one position higher than last year.
The list is based on each regions calls for service, for new rodent treatments, from September-2018 to September-2019.
The company warns that with winter approaching rats, mice and other rodents are going to be looking for warm places to stay.
"Unfortunately, residential properties offer the ideal habitat for rodents because of access to food and water sources, potential entry points and hiding places,” said Chelle Hartzer, an Orkin entomologist. “A rat can squeeze through an opening as small as a quarter, while a mouse can wedge its way into a hole smaller than a dime.”
Here is the complete list of the 50 rattiest cities/regions in the country according to Orkin:
- Chicago
- Los Angeles
- New York
- Washington, DC (Hagerstown)
- San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose
- Detroit
- Cleveland-Akron (Canton) (+1)
- Minneapolis-St. Paul (+3)
- Philadelphia (-2)
- Atlanta (+5)
- Denver (-1)
- Baltimore (-3)
- Seattle-Tacoma (+1)
- Boston (Manchester) (-1)
- Dallas-Ft. Worth (-3)
- Indianapolis
- Houston (+6)
- Milwaukee (+3)
- Pittsburgh
- Miami-Ft. Lauderdale (-3)
- Columbus, OH (+4)
- Portland, OR (+2)
- Cincinnati (-3)
- Raleigh-Durham (Fayetteville) (+3)
- Hartford & New Haven (-7)
- Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News (+4)
- New Orleans (+2)
- Richmond-Petersburg (+3)
- Charlotte (-7)
- Grand Rapids-Kalmazoo-Battle Creek (+9)
- St. Louis (+5)
- Buffalo (-4)
- Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville(+5)
- Nashville (+1)
- San Diego (-9)
- Champaign & Springfield-Decatur (+8)
- Kansas City (-4)
- Phoenix (Prescott) (-2)
- Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melborne (+2)
- Tampa-St. Pete (Sarasota) (+2)
- Syracuse (+5)
- Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto (-5)
- Charleston-Huntington (-4)
- Ft. Wayne (+4)
- Portland-Auburn (+15)
- Flint-Saginaw-Bay City (-11)
- Albany-Schenectady-Troy (-15)
- Dayton
- Burlington-Plattsburgh (-6)
- Madison (+1)
