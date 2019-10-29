Polling places for 80,000 voters in Cuyahoga County changed: Look up your location here

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Polling locations changed for 80,000 voters in Cuyahoga County residents ahead of the Nov. 5 general election.
Sixteen municipalities in the county have had polling location changes, with seven of those in the city of Cleveland.
Reasons for the change range from high school renovations, to locations that are not ADA compliant for voters with disabilities.
The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections already sent “Voter Location Notification Cards” to those impacted, as well as a “Voter Guide” with the correct locations but it is worried people may still not know of the changes.
“On Election Day, if someone were to go to a polling location that has been closed, they will see signage there that the board puts up that will have the name and the address of where they are suppose to go,” according to Anthony Perlatti, director of the Board of Elections.
Look up your polling location by visiting the Board of Elections website, and under the tab “Where Do I Vote," enter your address.
By clicking “view" it will tell you your exact polling location.
