Sentencing for Cleveland man involved in hit and skip that killed 1 and injured children

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The sentencing for Lawrence Berry is set to take place on Tuesday, Oct. 29.
Berry pleaded guilty for causing a fatal accident on I-90 this past March that killed Janetta Foster, 38.
The accident took place on March 3, at I-90 and East 55th.
According to police, Berry fled the scene after the crash.
Berry was driving with Foster and her children and was allegedly weaving in and out of traffic before he went out of control and hit a utility pole.
Foster was killed, her 16-year old daughter Geneva Payne suffered a compound ankle fracture, and her 12-year-old son broke his femur and fractured a disc in his back.
He faces up to 22 years for his crimes.
