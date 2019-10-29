Vermilion man with 2 pending OVI charges arrested for 3rd after trying to run over pedestrians, Erie County deputies say

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Vermilion Township man who was already facing two drunken driving offenses just picked up a third charge.
Deputies were called to a gas station on State Road in Vermilion Township on the evening of Oct. 25 after receiving reports that a man was attempting to run over pedestrians in the parking lot.
Investigators arrived and found Ronald Gunderson in the driver seat of the vehicle. A passenger fled from the car before deputies arrived, witnesses said.
According to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office report, Gunderson initially refused to get out of the car when ordered to do so and he appeared confused.
Eventually, deputies took Gunderson, who was noticeably intoxicated, out of his car and put him in the back of a cruiser.
After being evaluated, a paramedic determined that Gunderson was possibly overdosing. He was give four doses of Narcan and later taken to the hospital for treatment.
On the way to the hospital, Gunderson told investigators that he took a drink from the passenger’s drink and felt “weird.” He claimed that is didn’t remember anything else except being pulled from his car by law enforcement.
The sheriff’s office report states that Gunderson has two separate OVI charges pending with the Erie County Court of Common Pleas.
Arraignment for Gunderson on the newest charge was scheduled for Tuesday morning.
