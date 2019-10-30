Callahan Walsh highlights Northeast Ohio AMBER Alert conference

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Today, in Independence 350 officers, first responders and dispatchers attended the Northeast Ohio AMBER Alert Committee’s biennial conference.
The conference’s main goal is to makes sure the nine counties that fall under the Northeast Ohio AMBER Alert Committee’s umbrella are prepared and aware of the latest tools and technologies at their disposal.
For example, there are more than 70 license plate readers throughout the county that could be extremely important if a child is taken and someone is able to get a license plate on the suspect vehicle.
Part of the conference was a conversation between myself and Callahan Walsh.
For two years, I have served as the media member of the AMBER Alert Committee.
Callahan Walsh is the son of John Walsh, of America’s Most Wanted, and the brother of Adam Walsh who was abducted from a Sears and killed in 1981.
It was the Walsh family who became the champions of change for the way this country deals with missing and abducted children.
What started as the Adam Walsh Child Resource Center turned into the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children because of legislation in Washington.
Walsh said the AMBER Alert system works, when the public is given the right amount of information.
“Making sure the information is as accurate as possible is what’s so important," Walsh said. "If you’re trying to harness the power of the public you want to make sure they are looking for the right vehicle, it has the right tag, that the description of the child is as accurate as possible.”
The public is sometimes critical of the AMBER Alert system, trying to figure out why it’s used in some cases, but not others.
There are four very specific criteria that have to be met before EMS and cell phone alerts can go out.
Those four criteria are:
- Law enforcement confirms the child is under 18 years of age.
- Law enforcement believes the abduction poses a credible threat of immediate danger or serious bodily harm or death to the child.
- There is sufficient descriptive information about the child, the suspect, and/or the circumstances surrounding the abduction to believe that activation of the alert will help locate the child.
- A law enforcement agency determines the child is not a runaway and has not been abducted as a result of a family abduction, unless the investigation determines the child is in immediate danger of serious bodily harm or death.
Walsh said the reason for the stringent criteria is to make sure alerts are only going out for actual abduction cases.
“You have to walk that fine line. You have to find out how much information is enough, how much it to little” Walsh said about Alerts that are pushed out. “We don’t want the public to become desensitized to AMBER Alerts. Think about the car alarm when it was first created people paid attention to it. Now you hear a car alarm going off and you could care less unless it’s keeping you up at night.”
Every second of every minute counts.
A presenter at the conference from the FBI gave the statistic that 76% of the children who were abducted and murdered, were killed in the first three hours.
90% of the cases that ended in murder, were after the first 24 hours.
