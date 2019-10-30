CBS holiday specials 2019🎄 Don’t miss your favorite Christmas movies (TV schedule)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s that time of year to snuggle up with the family (or your pet) to watch all the Christmas classics.
Here’s a look at what’s airing on CBS (WOIO Channel 19) this season.
November 2019
- Thanksgiving Day Parade (Thursday, 11/28, 9 a.m.-noon)
- Frosty the Snowman / Frosty Returns (Friday, 11/29, 8- 9 p.m.)
- Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire (Saturday, 11/30, 8-8:30 p.m.)
- Robbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe (Saturday, 11/30, 8:30-9 p.m.)
- The Story of Santa Claus (Saturday, 11/30, 9-10 p.m.)
December 2019
- Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (Monday, 12/2, 8-9 p.m.)
- SEC ON CBS: SEC Championship on CBS (Saturday, 12/7, 4-7:30 p.m.)
- COLLEGE FOOTBALL ON CBS: Army vs. Navy (Saturday, 12/14, 3-6:30 p.m.)
- Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer encore (Saturday, 12/14, 8-9 p.m.)
- Frosty the Snowman / Frosty Returns encore (Saturday, 12/14, 9-10 p.m.)
- The 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors (Sun, 12/15, 8-10 p.m.)
- I Love Lucy Christmas Special (Friday, 12/20, 8-9 p.m.)
- CBS RELIGION & CULTURE SERIES: The Marvel of This Night: A Duke Chapel Christmas Eve Special (Tuesday, 12/24, 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m.)
- Canton Baptist Temple Christmas Service (Tuesday, 12/24 12:35-1:35 a.m.)
- A Stellar Tribute to the Holidays (Tuesday, 12/24, 1:35-2:35 a.m.)
- Music & The Spoken Word: A Merry Little Christmas featuring Sutton Foster (Wednesday, 12/25, 4:30-5 a.m.)
- Nashville Holiday Music Special (Wednesday, 12/25, 5-6 a.m.)
- Best Movies of 2019 (Wednesday, 12/25, 6-7 a.m.)
- Music & The Spoken Word: Blessings of Christmas featuring Hugh Bonneville (Wednesday, 12/25, noon-12:30 p.m.)
- A Stellar Tribute to the Holidays encore (Wednesday, 12/25, 4-5 p.m.)
- Nashville Holiday Music Special encore (Wednesday, 12/25, 5-6 p.m.)
- COLLEGE FOOTBALL ON CBS: Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl (Tues, 12/31, 2-6 p.m.)
Holiday-themed episodes of CBS Daytime shows will air on Tuesday, 12/24 as follows:
- Let’s Make A Deal (10-11 a.m.)
- The Price Is Right (11 a.m.- noon)
- The Young & The Restless (12:30-1:30 p.m.)
- The Bold & The Beautiful (1:30-2 p.m.)
January 2020
- Music & The Spoken Word: A Brighter New Year (Wednesday, 1/1, 4:30-5 a.m.)
- Holiday Praise New Year’s Special (Wednesday, 1/1, 5-6 a.m.)
- Music & The Spoken Word: Anticipation (Wednesday, 1/1, 6-6:30 a.m.)
- Music & The Spoken Word: Happiness for a New Year (Wednesday, 1/1, 6:30-7 a.m.)
- Music & The Spoken Word: A Brighter New Year encore (Wednesday, 1/1, noon-12:30 p.m.)
- Nashville Holiday Music Special encore (Wednesday, 1/1, 4-5 p.m.)
- Best Movies of 2019 (Wednesday, 1/1, 5-6 p.m.)
Holiday-themed episode of CBS Daytime show will air on Tuesday, 12/31 as follows:
- The Price Is Right (“Best of 2019”, 11 a.m.- noon)
