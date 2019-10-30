Cleveland Cavs raising breast cancer awareness at Wednesday’s game

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Rocket Mortgage Field House will be lit up with pink on Wednesday when the Cavaliers host their annual “Breast Cancer Awarness Night.”
The organization is teaming up with the Cleveland Clinic and Susan G. Komen to host the awarness night.
During the game, all of the Cavs mascots, entertainment teams, and personalities will be wearing pink in support.
There will also be a special halftime presentation that will honor breast cancer survivors, fighters, and their families and friends.
The presentation will also feature a special video of a Cavs team member’s family’s fight again breast cancer.
The Cavs take on the Chicago Bulls at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
