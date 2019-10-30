Cleveland Police Use of Force Investigation Team looking into shooting involving Homeland Security

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia confirmed the Cleveland Division of Police Use of Force Investigation Team is handling the case of a shooting incident involving Homeland Security.
According to police, officers responded to the 11700 block of Dove Avenue to assist Homeland Security following a use of force incident around 7 a.m. on Wednesday.
On scene, Cleveland Police learned a member of Homeland Security Investigations was involved in a shooting, and no one was injured, according to the report.
Sgt. Ciaccia said the Cleveland Division of Police Use of Force Investigation Team responded to the scene for the investigation of the shooting incident.
No further details were released by Cleveland Police.
