Committee advances bill that would increase driving age for teens in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio House committee approved a proposed bill that would increase the minimum age for teens to obtain a driver’s license.
The Ohio House Transportation Committee advanced the proposal during a hearing on Tuesday.
If House Bill 106 earns approval from the Ohio legislators and Gov. Mike DeWine, the the driving age would increase to 16 1/2 years.
A learner’s permit could still be obtained at 15 1/2 years, but would be required to be held for 12 months. A driver with a probationary license would also not be allowed to drive between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.
The proposal is sponsored by Democratic Rep. Michael Sheehy and Republican Rep. Gary Scherer.
“We live in an age full of distractions and new dangers, and a rapidly changing transportation system,” said Sheehy. “Ohio has certainly seen an uptick of injuries and deaths related to teen drivers, and this legislation will make sure that our drivers are fully prepared for the dangers of modern roadways.”
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.