19 First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Wind and rain will make for an unsettled Halloween

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Happy Wednesday to you! The sun came up at 7:56 AM but doesn’t it still feel dark outside? Skies will be gray all day, all night, and tomorrow.
For the rest of today, expect occasional showers, especially this evening and tomorrow. With ample cloud cover and a southerly wind, temperatures will be much warmer-than-average overnight. We’ll be in the mid 50s for most of the evening.
I wish I had better news regarding the Halloween forecast, but it still looks pretty dismal.
We’re forecasting waves of rain. A rumble of thunder is possible. A strong southerly breeze will boost high temperatures into the mid 60s on Thursday afternoon.
There may be a few breaks in the rain for Trick-or-Treating, but we’ll have to keep at least a chance of showers in the forecast. I don’t think we’ll be totally dry.
Temperatures will be in the low 50s when kids start collecting candy, but temperatures will quickly drop as the evening goes on. We may very well be down in the 40s by 8:00 PM.
Winds will also be picking up on Halloween night. Winds may gust upwards of 40 - 45 mph.
Occasional showers will continue overnight and into Friday morning. Temperatures will be down in the 30s by the time you wake up on Friday. Any rain that is left in the area may briefly mix with a few snowflakes. Little to no accumulation is in the forecast.
We will gradually dry out as the day goes on Friday. It will also be quite windy. Winds may gust at 40 - 45 mph.
The weekend’s forecast is also less than ideal. Highs will only top out in the low 50s on Saturday. We’ll only make it into the mid 40s on Sunday.
A little clipper system is coming through on Saturday night. This will bring us a light, quick mix of rain and snow. The wintry mix will begin Saturday night and will not end (for those of you on the East Side) until mid-to-late morning Sunday.
Light accumulation is possible. Stay tuned.
