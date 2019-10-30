Friendly Inn Settlement celebrates 145 years of serving Greater Cleveland children and adults

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Each week on CW 43 Focus, we take a look at important issues affecting Greater Cleveland.
This week we talk about the 145th Anniversary of the Friendly Inn Settlement.
A host of staff and volunteers work together to provide local people with many of the missing resources they need.
The Friendly Inn Settlement is a safe place for children to learn and for adults to continue their education with computer classes and more.
Yolanda Armstrong is the new president and CEO of the organization.
“For those of you who may not know, Friendly Settlement is one of the oldest settlement houses in the nation. We have so many program services. We have a five-star childcare center. We have a wonderful after school youth program, and we have programs that address the issues for pregnant mothers and the infant mortality rate. We have a food bank where we’re feeding families on Wednesdays and Thursdays. So many other services. We’re in the process putting together our new behavior health center.”
