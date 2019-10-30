Frustrated Baker Mayfield storms off podium following ‘dumbest question you could ask’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Coming back from Foxboro after losing to the New England Patriots, one may expect Baker Mayfield to be asked some tough questions.
However, no one may have expected the Browns quarterback to abruptly walk away from Wednesday’s Q & A session after being asked “the dumbest question you could ask” by Tony Grossi, a Browns and NFL analyst for TheLandOnDemand.com, 850 ESPN Cleveland & Fox Sports Ohio.
Tony Grossi: “It seemed like there was a lack of urgency there, was something going on?”
Baker Mayfield: “There was a penalty there, so negative yardage.”
Grossi: “I know, but here was a lot of time between snaps.”
Mayfield: “Well, when the penalty happened, then we were behind the chains...”
Grossi: “But the clock’s not running.”
Mayfield: “No, no, stop saying but. I just told you the clock was running and we had a penalty. You want to give them the ball back? No. You don’t play. You don’t know it. That’s just plain and simple.”
Grossi: “Were you happy with the drive?”
Mayfield: “Was I happy with the drive? No we didn’t score points. That’s the dumbest question you could ask.”
Grossi: *inaudible*
Mayfield: “What? Jesus, Tony.”
Here is a link to the full interview session at the podium. If you want to see the exchange between Grossi and Mayfield, fast forward towards the end of the video.
Mayfield was unapologetic on Twitter, tweeting if anyone is offended by his actions, “that’s too bad.”
