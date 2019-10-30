Gusts up to 50 miles per hour possible on Halloween evening; wind advisory issued for parts of Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hold on to your witch hat!
The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for portions of Northeast Ohio along the Lake Erie shoreline.
The advisory goes into effect on Halloween evening and lasts through Friday morning.
According to the NWS, wind speeds of 30 miles per hour are forecast with gusts up to 50 miles per hour possible.
The gusts could be strong enough to known limbs down or cause isolated power outages, the NWS warns.
A 19 First Alert Weather Day was issued for Halloween because of the possibility for heavy rain and strong winds.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.