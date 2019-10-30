Hundreds gather to honor fallen Conneaut soldier

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 22-year-old Sgt. Thomas Cole Walker will be laid to rest in his hometown of Conneaut, OH, this weekend.
Tuesday night, the Ohio Patriot Guard Riders will escort him from Cleveland Hopkins to the Marcy funeral home before his service Saturday.
Sgt. Walker and two other soldiers were killed at Fort Stewart on October 20th when their armored vehicle fell from a bridge and rolled over.
Veterans and residents will line the route to the funeral home to pay their respects. Sandra Ryan said, “I think it’s important for us all to show his family we care as a community.”
The American Legion placed extra flags around town and lining the route in his honor. “It’s a sad, sad time of the year, but we’re going to meet him,” said Tom Udell with the Legion.
Udell said, “ you really thank him for his service no matter how short or as long it is. He volunteered to go into the armed forces, and that’s what you’re proud about”.
Funeral processions begin Saturday, followed by a Celebration of Life at the American Legion Hall.
