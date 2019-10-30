Man to be sentenced for killing Beachwood teacher and girlfriend in drunk driving crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who ran a red light and crashed into an Uber, killing the two passengers, is expected to be sentenced Wednesday at 1 p.m.
Sanford Doss was drunk when he caused the accident on March 30 around 11 p.m. at South Woodland Avenue and Warrensville Center Road in Shaker Heights.
Prosecutors said Doss’ blood alcohol concentration level was .264 - more than three times the legal limit.
Arthur Gugick and his girlfriend Barbara Becker were taking the Uber home from a local film festival.
They both died from their injuries.
Gugick was a math teacher at Beachwood High School. He taught at the school for nearly two decades. He was also known as a master Lego artist.
Doss faces up to 21 years in prison.
