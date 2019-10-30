$15 million bond set for Cleveland man accused of murdering sister

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of gunning down his sister pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Wednesday.
Cleveland police said Antonio Leshawn Swanson, 32, shot and killed Willnita Hill on Oct. 23 in the area of E.ast 109th Street and Mount Carmel Road.
Swanson was arrested by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force on Oct. 29 at a home on Crestwood Avenue in Cleveland.
U.S. Marshals and Cleveland police said they searched homes in that area and took him into custody without incident.
The judge ordered Swanson held on a $15 million bond.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.