Northeast Ohio Weather: Mist this morning followed by afternoon rain

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A front came through last night shifting the wind to the north and east. A low cloud deck will be with us all day. There is a chance of some mist at times this morning. A major storm is taking shape in Louisiana today. This will begin to track towards Ohio tonight. Moisture with this storm will start to move in this afternoon. I have rain developing from west to east. Most of this rain appears to be light. We will be in the 50′s to low 60′s across our area today. Rain will be likely tonight. A warm surge of air and a wind shift to the south, will prevent a temperature fall tonight. It will be a warm night.