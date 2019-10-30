Norton cheerleader in coma after suffering an allergic reaction and severe asthma attack

By Alan Rodges | October 30, 2019 at 11:43 AM EDT - Updated October 30 at 11:43 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Norton High School student is fighting for her life after a tragic turn of events during the school’s homecoming dance.

Emma Pfouts, 16, is in a medically induced coma after she suffered asthma and allergy attack at homecoming on Oct. 19.

On Saturday, Oct. 19, while attending her school’s homecoming dance, Pfouts experienced a severe asthma and allergic reaction, which caused her to suffer from anaphylaxis.

This has left Pfouts in a non-responsive state and fighting for her life.

The family has set up a go fund me page in order to help with Pofuts medical bills.

