Norton cheerleader in coma after suffering an allergic reaction and severe asthma attack

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Norton High School student is fighting for her life after a tragic turn of events during the school’s homecoming dance.
Emma Pfouts, 16, is in a medically induced coma after she suffered asthma and allergy attack at homecoming on Oct. 19.
On Saturday, Oct. 19, while attending her school’s homecoming dance, Pfouts experienced a severe asthma and allergic reaction, which caused her to suffer from anaphylaxis.
This has left Pfouts in a non-responsive state and fighting for her life.
The family has set up a go fund me page in order to help with Pofuts medical bills.
