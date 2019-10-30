Oberlin officer treated for suspected fentanyl exposure released from hospital

OBERLIN, Ohio (WOIO) - It was all hands on deck; first at the Walmart parking lot where, for a time, people were evacuated. Then at Mercy Health’s Allen Hospital.
Contamination from an overdosed man and an officer were carried here resulting in a closure for a time.
By 10 p.m. Tuesday night, all was clear.
On Wednesday, there are still many questions.
“The officers are OK. She was just released from the hospital this morning. No ill effects, thank God,” said Oberlin Police Chief Ryan Warfield.
He believes that law enforcement has to think about so much. This is one more thing on the danger plate.
Chief Warfield and his staff began the day sorting through an event that would test even a larger department. This case is complicated by a severe lack of information that must be recovered.
“Initially, when the officers talked to him, he gave a fake name and so as they looked up the BMV photo. It didn’t match the suspect. The license plate didn’t match. The steering column on the truck was peeled. We don’t know who we have,” said the chief.
The chief says there were three officers on scene. Each cruiser and each car had cameras rolling. For now, finding out about the suspect, the drugs and what appears to be a stolen car is taking precedence over downloading the video, which 19 News has requested.
A case like this has a larger impact then the event itself for law enforcement. A serious one.
“We’ve always, we’ve been bred to run toward danger, and now, this kind of changes that dynamic a little bit and you know policemen. I don’t think we’ll ever stop running toward it. Yeah, it’s ingrained in the training and the DNA,” added Warfield.
