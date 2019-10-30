Parma residents get front row seat on for Russo brothers’ movie production

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The production of the movie “Cherry,” directed by Joe and Anthony Russo and staring “Spiderman: Far From Home” actor Tom Holland, took place in Parma on Wednesday, bringing lots of excitement.
Crews were filming throughout the day in a couple of locations, including package store Mack’s Beverage.
Owner Pritesh Patel says having his business involved in the film is exciting.
Patel said, “They were like, ‘Hey, can we do a shoot with Tom Holland?’ And I was like, ‘What! Tom Holland! My kids are crazy about Tom Holland’ So, I was like, ‘Heck yeah!’ So then, they were like, ‘We’d love to do a shoot here.’ And I said, ‘Let’s do it,’ and I was onboard right away.”
Tiffany Guise lives directly behind Mack’s Beverage and was unaware that filming would be taking place near her home until Tuesday night.
“When I pulled in from work, I’m like, ‘Oh my God. What is this? Why is all of this equipment in front of my house?' And basically, my neighbor told me they’re shooting a movie, and so I seen the setup this morning,” says Guise.
Police say they’ll close traffic on Ridge Road periodically, for three to five minutes throughout the day to film scenes from Mack’s Beverage to an empty building across the street, that has been transformed into a bank.
Production will run until 8 p.m.
