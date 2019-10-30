Pigskin Poll: How will the Cleveland Browns finish the season?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns have the second-easiest remaining schedule according to ESPN.
After a rough start, the Browns are looking to bounce back for a playoff push.
They hold a win over the Baltimore Ravens who are currently first in the division.
Press conferences this week will add a little fuel to the fire for quarterback Baker Mayfield who walked away from cameras Wednesday afternoon.
He followed up about the heated exchange via Twitter:
The Browns will play their next game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 3.
