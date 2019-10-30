Pigskin Poll: How will the Cleveland Browns finish the season?

Pigskin Poll: How will the Cleveland Browns finish the season?
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, center, runs from New England Patriots defensive back Terrence Brooks, left, and defensive tackle Adam Butler, right, in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) (Source: Elise Amendola)
By Randy Buffington | October 30, 2019 at 3:22 PM EDT - Updated October 30 at 3:22 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns have the second-easiest remaining schedule according to ESPN.

After a rough start, the Browns are looking to bounce back for a playoff push.

Right now the Browns are placed third in the AFC North with a record of 2-5.

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence (99) intercepts a pass from Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Brien Aho)
Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence (99) intercepts a pass from Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Brien Aho) (Source: Brien Aho)

They hold a win over the Baltimore Ravens who are currently first in the division.

Tempers high

Press conferences this week will add a little fuel to the fire for quarterback Baker Mayfield who walked away from cameras Wednesday afternoon.

He followed up about the heated exchange via Twitter:

The Browns will play their next game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 3.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.