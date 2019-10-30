4 sent to the hospital in Ashtabula County processional crash

HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Four motorcycles were involved in a crash in Ashtabula County during a processional.
The crash happened on I-90 near Ohio 534 after 10 p.m.
Four people were taken to the hospital, but their current condition is unknown.
The processional was taking Sergeant Thomas Cole Walker from Hopkins Airport to Conneaut, where he will have his funeral on Saturday.
A large group of motorcyclists led the motorcade, but details of how the crash happened are still unknown.
People lined the streets all along the route to say goodbye.
Walker died on Oct. 20 in a training accident at Fort Stewart in Georgia.
