Skateboarder killed after truck strikes him in Palmyra Township

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A skateboarder was killed on Tuesday night after he was struck by a truck on Tallmadge Road in Palmyra Township.
Mathew Myron Dedon, 23, of Diamond, OH, was skateboarding on Tallmadge Road when a Ford F-150 struck him just after 6:54 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police say Dedon suffered critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver, 50-year-old Shannon Paulus, was not injured in the crash but attempted to administer first aid after Dedon was hit by the vehicle.
According to police, impairment does not seem to be a contributing factor in the crash.
OSHP is still investigating the fatal accident.
