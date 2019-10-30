Sunny Side Up: Proposed Ohio bill could raise the minimum driving age

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-19 News featuring Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
There’s a proposal in the Ohio house to increase the minimum age for teen drivers to get the probationary license from 16 to 16 1/2, with car crashes being the leading cause of death among teens.
Do you agree with the idea of raising the age to get a probationary license?
Chat with Neeha and Julian. live on Sunny Side Up
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.