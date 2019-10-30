2 suspects arrested for adult dating website crime spree, accused of robbing 70-year-old man

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Akron took two people into custody in connection to a crime spree set up through an adult website.
Edward Gulley, 35, and 23-year-old Kayla Lenoir were both arrested on Tuesday afternoon without incident on Seward Avenue in Akron.
Both Gulley and Lenoir are charged with multiple counts of aggravated burglary, robbery, kidnapping, and abduction.
Akron police told 19 News that the suspects were allegedly involved in at least three robberies set up through the adult dating website “Skip the Games.”
One of the incidents involved a 70-year-old man who drove from Pennsylvania to an arranged meetup set up using the website.
Police said Lenoir jumped into the victim’s car while Gulley forced him into the backseat at knife point. They then made the man withdraw money from several ATMs, Akron police reported.
The U.S. Marshals Service assisted with the arrests.
