Teen acquitted of murder, found guilty of felonious assault in shooting death of West Park business owner

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland teenager was acquitted of murder Wednesday in the 2018 shooting death of a business owner in the city’s West Park neighborhood.
Dettrick Walker Jr., 19, was found not guilty of two counts of murder.
However, a jury did find him guilty of two counts of felonious assault with firearms specifications.
Walker faces 2 to 8 years in prison for the second degree felony charges, plus an additional 3 years for the gun specifications.
Prosecutors say Walker gunned down 35-year-old Victor Maar on Sept. 16, 2018 inside of Maar’s West 146th Street home.
At trial, Walker’s defense attorney claimed the shooting was self-defense.
A sentencing date has not bet set.
Maar was a father and the owner of Home Restoration Investments, a home repair business. He also owned multiple properties throughout northeast Ohio.
According to court records, Courtney Sprachmann, an employee of Maar’s who also lived in his home, approached Maar and told him the Walker was upstairs in her portion of the house.
Prosecutors say Maar had previously banned the teenager from visiting the home because he “routinely committed serious domestic violence” against the 42-year-old Sprachmann.
Maar went up to the second floor of the home to talk to Walker and the two got into a physical altercation, according to records. After the fight ended, Maar went back down to the first floor.
As Maar was speaking with his father and niece at the base of the stairs, prosecutors say Walker came down the stairs, pulled a gun from his backpack and immediately began shooting at the victim.
Maar was hit multiple times in his back, chest, hand, arm and leg, according to records.
Prosecutors say he died within seconds of being shot.
The teen ran away but was arrested four days later.
Investigators say Sprachmann hid Walker after the shooting.
She was convicted of obstruction of justice earlier this year and sentenced to serve six years in prison.
